‘Pakistan should raise revenue by increasing exports’

KARACHI: It is inevitable for Pakistan to raise revenue by growing the exports up to $80 billion, which is daunting but not impossible.

During such Herculean days of Covid-19, we have to keep our industry, manufacturing and businesses moving to meet the best returns of the

targets/revenues for saving the common man from unemployment, said Ateeq-ur-Rehman, economic and financial analyst.

Adding back to our traditional exports the new avenues and opportunities like exports of sea food, dairy, cattle, etc is necessary.

He said that the government has to come forward to encourage export of modern furniture items by reducing duties, additional duties, custom duties and taxes on the import of raw material for the manufacturing of modern furniture items or allow subsidy on the import of its basic raw material.

