Automart: car prices in Karachi

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (July 31, 2021).

=========================================================================== Prices Product Description Fully Standard A/C Loaded Model Model Model =========================================================================== SUZUKI --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alto 660cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alto VX 1,113,000/- — Alto VXR 1,335,000/- — Alto VXL 1,521,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- WAGONR-1000cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- WagonR VXR 1,530,000/- — WagonR VXL 1,610,000/- — WagonR AGS 1,760,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CULTUS-1000cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cultus VXR 1,655,000/- — Cultus VXL 1,830,000/- — Cultus Auto Gear Shift 1,975,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWIFT-1300cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation 1,972,000/- — Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation 2,148,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- JIMNY-1600cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jimny GA MT 4,490,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- VITARA-1600cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vitara GLX 1.6 6,500,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BOLAN-800cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- VX Euro II 1,049,000/- — Cargo Van Euro II 1,075,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RAVI Pickup-800cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ravi Euro II 1,034,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOYOTA --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 2,669,000/- — Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 2,519,000/- — Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 2,899,000/- — Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 2,719,000/- — Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 2,589,000/- — Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 2,409,000/- — Corolla Altis Manual 1.6 3,109,000/- — Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6 3,249,000/- — Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8 3,579,000/- — Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 (Beige Inter 3,869,000/- — Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 (Black 3,889,000/- — Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless 3,569,000/- — Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard 3,819,000/- — Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8 5,169,000/- — Hilux E 2.8 5,859,000/- — Hilux REVO G 2.8 6,429,000/- — Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8 6,779,000/- — Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8 7,379,000/- — Fortuner 2.7 G 7,649,000/- — Fortuner 2.7 VVTi 8,899,000/- — Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 9,269,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- HONDA --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo 4,564,000/- — Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,614,000/- — Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,864,000/- — Accord 1.5L VTEC?Turbo 11,999,000/- — BR-V i-VTEC S 3,374,000/- — CR-V 2.0 CVT 10,700,000/- — 1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000. ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021