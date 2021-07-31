8th Generation Hyundai Sonata, the first locally-assembled Luxury D-Sedan

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited has since its inception, upheld its values of providing its users with the best in innovation.

Hyundai prides itself on its ability to provide its customers with the best possible value for money. In the rapidly evolving automotive ecosystem, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited is relatively a newer name, but has triumphantly brought in new and exciting products to the market.

From launching a successful cross-over; Tucson to C-Sedan; Elantra, HNMPL has provided customers with new vehicles and entered the competitive automotive arena. And now, they have created a category by introducing their Luxury Sedan - the 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata.

Keeping the dynamics of the modern marketplace in mind, the requirements of today’s customers have become multifaceted as they aim to look for a more personalized and refined experience.

With Pakistan’s automotive market currently booming, new players are eager to claim their share by offering new vehicles to customers. The 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata is the first-ever locally-assembled Luxury D-Sedan that has been introduced in Pakistan by Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited.

Built to ensure that the person driving or riding it feels liberated from the stress of the conventional driving experience, this car comes with a host of different features that work together to make sure that it delivers an experience that is one of a kind. Hyundai Sonata’s high style sparks the emotions, with its delectable design that radiates sporty sensuousness while the car’s proportion, architecture, and technology seamlessly gel together flawlessly to create the ideal driving experience. The Hyundai Sonata really does bring you closer to driving perfection than ever before.

The overall look and feel of the car are premium yet sporty, making it the first in D-Category Sedan.

The design features of the Hyundai emanate class. With the front of the car sporting the car’s premium Tetra-LED projection headlamps and beautifully crafted Daytime running lights (DRLs) make for an elegant look and feel throughout the day and deep into the night. The front grille also accentuates its premium look as its black & chrome color and design scheme of the front are woven together perfectly.

The headlamps and the grille partner together to feature and bring forth stylish design cues that continue to the side profile and further towards the rear, with Horizontal LED Rear tail lights that draw attention to the car’s sporty yet elegant outlook. Overall, while the exterior of Hyundai Sonata is primed to make it one of the best-looking cars, the design features also account for peak performance.

Alongside the exterior of the car, the 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels which come with premium Pirelli tires – one of the best available in terms of performance, durability, and aesthetics. All the design features work together in conjunction with the state-of-the-art performance metrics of Hyundai Sonata to bring today’s modern customer an experience that not only just sparks the emotions but also delivers an exceptional experience.

The all-new Hyundai Sonata is the only locally assembled sedan that comes with a 2.5 MPi engine which offers a great deal of power for the driver to harness while flexing its muscles on command to keeping you confident and in charge of all driving situations.

The interior of the Sonata is spacious and gives off a premium look while offering a wide array of features that make driving and riding the Hyundai Sonata a special experience. Made to deliver exceptional value on four different fronts; comfort, luxury, convenience, and safety, the different built-in features collude to ensure the vehicle’s performance as promised. With premium 10-way adjustable driver seat and 4 -way powered passenger seats that offer quality comfort to both the driver and the passengers. Talking about convenience, the Dual Zone Air conditioning functionality lets each individual passenger set their own preferred temperature.

Alongside the comfort and luxury, the Hyundai Sonata is also built to offer users the kind of convenience that classifies it as a vehicle of the future. Equipped with the ability to switch between 5 different driving modes, the 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata comes clean on creating a personalized experience for each individual user. Also boasting exceptional gear functionality, the Sonata comes with a shift-by-wire transmission which allows for much more seamless gear shifts to make the drive as smooth as it can be. The person driving the vehicle further benefits from the easily readable 8” floating infotainment display. And with a built-in wireless phone charger, a customizable Head-Up Display, and a panoramic roof, the all-new Sonata has a way of becoming a part and an extension of you. The 12.3” full LCD TFT cluster display is one of a kind, providing driver information on the go while being designed to maximize utility and user-friendliness.

Alongside convenience and comfort features, the all-new Hyundai Sonata comes with a variety of functions that are present to make sure that the passenger’s safety is always taken care of. 6 SRS Airbags are present to keep you safe in the event of a mishap, Hill Start Control protects the driver while traversing on slopes and the Electronic Parking Brake, Auto brake hold and Child ISOFIX seat anchors work to shield the passengers from any collateral damage that may otherwise occur because Hyundai truly values its customers safety and their experience All in all, Hyundai’s all-new 8th Generation Sonata delivers on all fronts, following through on the organization's promise to make vehicles that work to ensure an ideal driving experience. The Hyundai Sonata is now open for bookings. Head to your nearest dealership to indulge in the sporty sensuousness of Hyundai’s new state-of-the-art vehicle.