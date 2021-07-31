ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
80-year-old Ishrat explains why he has quit

Mushtaq Ghumman 31 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr Ishrat Hussain, has confirmed that he has submitted his resignation with effect from September 1, 2021 as per understanding reached at the time of joining the government.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my resignation as Adviser to the Prime Minister and requested him to relieve me of my responsibilities with effect from September 1, 2021,” he said in a written statement.

According to Dr Ishrat Hussain, the Prime Minister has been “extremely kind” to him and has always shown respect in his dealings with him.

“I took up this assignment because I believe in his mission and vision, i.e., improving the governance structure of this country with the aim of bringing about an efficient and equitable economy free from the clutches of elite capture and helping the poor get out of poverty trap,” he added.

Dr Ishrat resigns?

During the last three years Dr Ishrat Hussain said that he was able to design and obtain the approval of the Cabinet on the following set of reforms: (i) reorganise the Federal Government and ease the burden on the exchequer by reducing the number of organizational entities from 441 to 307; (ii) restructure and reform top 10 loss making State Owned Enterprises such as PIA, Railways, Pakistan Steel Mills and key Institutions of governance such as FBR, Auditor General, SECP; (iii) Public Finance Management Law under which the powers of the Ministry of Finance have been delegated to the line ministries and introduction of E-Office suite in the Federal Ministries to improve efficiency and transparency; (iv) Civil Service Reforms such as Performance Agreements between the Prime Minister and the Ministers and a new Performance Management System, Systematic Training of Ex-Cadre Officers, Induction of Technical Expertise in the Federal Ministries, Specialized Streams within the Secretariat, reducing the hierarchical tiers, new promotion policy, Directory Retirement Rules; (v) an open, transparent selection process for appointment of CEOs/MDs of Public Sector Organisations based purely on merit - 62 such appointments have been made under this process and several overseas Pakistanis have been selected; and (vi) a Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) has been established to review and monitor the implementation of these reforms.

Dr Ishrat maintained that he had joined the Government with the understanding that he would serve for three years and would seek retirement once he attains the age of 80, adding that having reached that age and completed three years, he has requested the Prime Minister to relieve him of his official responsibilities with effect from September 1, 2021.

He has rendered 57 years of continuous public service including 15 in Civil Service, 21 in the World Bank, 6 in the State Bank, 2 as Chairman, NCGR, 8 in the IBA and 3 in the present government, adding that it is time for him to call it a day and to lead a less stressful life, and spend more time with his grandchildren and pursue other interests.

However, he is available in his non-official capacity to be of assistance in economic, social, cultural, social welfare activities in the Public Private Academia/Research and philanthropic sectors.

He further stated that his abiding commitment to serve the country has made him what he is today, and it remains unabated.

“I am writing this note to avoid any speculation or misinformation in this matter,” Dr Ishrat concluded.

