Monsoon floods: CM directs departments to remain alert

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the line departments to remain alert 24/7 to deal with possible monsoon floods and the provincial government has, in principle, decided to provide every possible resource to the administration to deal with this threat.

While chairing a meeting at his office on Friday, to review the arrangements, the CM directed to construct underground water tanks in Faisalabad and other major cities to store rainwater and asked the commissioners to devise a plan in consultation with WASAs.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for dealing with floods and it was decided to ensure the implementation of the water drainage plan in too. Timely disposal of rainwater is necessary and commissioners, DCs and WASA officials will be questioned in case of delay, he indicated. The citizens should not face any difficulty due to rains; the CM stressed and directed to keep in view emergent urban needs and the size of the population while planning a new sewerage system. The line departments should outline their emergency plans to deal with any untoward situation, he added and directed to monitor water flow of Sialkot nullahs around the clock.

Similarly, the water flow of hill-torrents in DG Khan and Rajanpur should also be monitored; the CM said and asked the commissioners and DCs to visit embankments in their areas.

The CM also directed to devise a plan for storing water of Khushab’s hill-torrents and it was decided, in principle, to construct a dam for this purpose. The foundation stone of the Sorra Dam project in the Koh-e-Suleman area will be laid soon to store the water of hill-torrents for human use and irrigation purposes. He directed to early complete feasibility study of four dams in Koh-e-Suleman and sought a report about implementation on a province-wise emergency plan.

The SMBR and irrigation secretary told the meeting that rivers’ water flow is normal and food and aid is provided to affectees in Mianwali village. Similarly, 180 flood camps have been established in Punjab to deal with any emergency situation and the latest radar system has also been handed over to rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, water flow in Chenab River at Chiniot is 140000 cusecs and water flow of Chenab River at Marala is 98000 cusecs. The water capacity of Khanki, Balloki, Trimmu, Panjnad and Islam Barrage has been improved.

Moreover, the CM has removed DG Multan Development Authority Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and Additional SP (Cantt Division) Multan Kamran Amir Khan from their posts upon public complaints and dereliction of duties. He took this action during a visit to Multan. Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood has been given the additional charge of the post of DG MDA. Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas has been directed to report to the S&GAD while Kamran Amir Khan is directed to report to the CPO.

In a statement, the CM recapitulated that the officers failing to deliver has no room in Punjab and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard. No compromise will be made on showing negligence in the solution of public problems, he stressed. Immediate action has been taken upon complaints as the officers are bound to serve the masses. Those diligently performing their duties will be encouraged while slackers should mend their ways, advised the CM.

