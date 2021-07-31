Illegal allotment of amenity plots: NAB granted time to file supplementary reference

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filling a supplementary reference in illegal allotment of amenity plots at Nehr-e-Khayyam Karachi to M/s Friends Associates case, which incurred a loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer against Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, an influential man close to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and others.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azeem Khan, while hearing the case, approved the NAB’s request to give it more time for filling supplementary reference in a corruption case against former Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, and others.

At the start of the hearing, NAB prosecutor Usman Masood requested to grant time for filling of supplementary, which the court approved, and adjourned hearing of the case till September 6.

The 16 accused include former SBCA Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Badiuz Zaman, Mumtaz Haider, Rashid Aqeel, Anwar Abbasi, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021