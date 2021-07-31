ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Pakistan

FPCCI’s PABC organises seminar

Recorder Report 31 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan-Africa Business Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has organized a seminar for young entrepreneurs entitled “Exporting Products from Pakistan to African Countries” here at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

Seminar attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey, and many participants participated in the meeting through video link.

On occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas, while briefing Pakistani business people on exporting their products to Ethiopia, said that Ethiopia is the second-largest population in Africa. Shozab said that there are numerous business opportunities in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, Information Technology (digitization), and irrigation systems. Motorcycles and rickshaws can also be exported from Pakistan to Ethiopia. In addition, Ethiopia produces a lot of tea and coffee. Therefore, we can import cheap tea, coffee, and pulses from Ethiopia. “We need to focus on marketing our products,” he added. Immediately after the eradication of the Corona virus, flight operations will resume between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger, and Muhammad Ali Mian Coordinator FPCCI Lahore, said there is scope for promoting bilateral trade in other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, health, agriculture, irrigation tractors, allied machinery, agricultural seeds, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and transport. FPCCI Pakistan- Africa Business Council Chairman Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood gave a detailed briefing to the participants on business registration in Pakistan and the steps and necessary documents for exporting from Pakistan to African countries.

