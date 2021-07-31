PTI rejects lockdown in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter chief MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman has rejected the Sindh government’s decision to impose a lockdown in the province including Karachi from July 31. “We reject the Sindh government’s decision to impose lockdown in the province,” he said in a statement here Friday, adding this lockdown is against the interests of the general public.

He accused the Sindh government of hurting business and trade. “Neither traders nor the opposition was taken into confidence over this decision,” he decried. The PTI leader said that the NCOC had already extended its cooperation to the Sindh government and its head Asad Umar had suggested imposing a smart lockdown rather than closing down the entire cities.