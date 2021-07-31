JI rejects Sindh govt’s Covid-19 lockdown

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Friday rejected the Sindh government’s imposition of the fresh Covid-19 lockdown, calling the move as financial “massacre” of millions of daily wage labourers.

In a response to the provincial government’s decision over lockdown, JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman feared the Sindh government’s imposition will leave daily wage labourers jobless.

He said that the government placed another Covid-19 lockdown without taking any measures to ensure livelihood for daily wagers.

“It would be a financial massacre of millions of daily wagers and small scale businesses,” he said.

The fourth wave of corona pandemic has been hitting the city but the Sindh government failed to step up efforts to devise a mechanism for daily wagers and labourers, he slammed.

The JI leader also criticised the Sindh government for “mishandling” of vaccination process.

Due to incompetence of the Sindh government and inadequate arrangements, he said, scores of people have gathered outside vaccination centres in an open violation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

Engr Naeem demanded of the government to announce measures for welfare of the daily wage workers so that they could maintain their families during the lockdown.

