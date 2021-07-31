Political administrator can’t manage affairs of Karachi: Kamal

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that political administrator can’t manage the affairs of Karachi, which is the economic hub of the country.

Pakistan is a democratic country and election should be held for all tiers of the government in the country, he stated this while speaking at a ceremony. He said that corrupt and incompetent governments have ruined the institutions and infrastructure in the country, which has direct bearing on the economy and people of the country.

PSP chief said that local government elections are not held and nobody remembers the democracy and dangers posed to it due to non-holding of elections of local government. However if elections of prime minister and chief ministers are not held, hue & cry started over dangers to democracy.

He said that census results were not announced before general elections 2018 but these were held and demanded that likewise the local government elections should be held on past census results as ninety percent problems of people are related to local government institutions.

