Warning about damaging effects of fresh monsoon rains issued

KARACHI: The Met Office on Friday issued an alert of damaging effects of the fresh monsoon rains, as forecasting for most parts of the country from this weekend till next Tuesday.

It warned that the rain, wind, thundershower expected from this Saturday (today) till next Tuesday in upper and central parts of the country, may also have its damaging effects.

“The monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue till Tuesday,” the Met said.

Rain, wind, thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Tank and Karak with occasional gaps from Saturday to Tuesday.

Similarly, rain, wind, thundershower is likely to fall in Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang Bannu, D I Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Sahiwal over the period.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some local Barsati nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal during Saturday to Monday.

