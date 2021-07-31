KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 132,020 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,509 tonnes of import cargo and 17,511 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ended on Friday.

The total import cargo of 114,509 comprised of 33,956 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,611 tonnes of Canola, 10,954 tonnes of DAP, 13,080 tonnes of Pet Coke, 3,019 tonnes of Sugar and 45,889 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 17,511 tonnes comprised of 16,617 tonnes of containerized cargo, 894 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 5251 containers comprising of 2829 containers import and 2422 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 707 of 20’s and 1059 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 290 of 20’s and 359 of 40’s loaded containers while 47 of 20’s and 670 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Ps Pisa, Hyundai Busan, Valiant and Oel Badrinath have berthed at the Karachi Port on 30-07-2021.

Nearly 03 ships namely, Glen Canyon, Budapest Express and Jal Laxmi have sailed out from Karachi Port on Friday.

As many as 13 cargos namely, Argeus, Georg Laco, CSL Sophie, OEL Kedarnath, Independent Spirit, Felixtiwe Bridege, Northern Dexterity, KMTC Dehhi, Lada, Jal Siddhi, Yamilah-111, Thorswid and Glory Navigator were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Palm oil and Furnace oil, out of them, three ships, Jeppesen Maersk, IVS Hirano and Tristar Ruby sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Bao Run, SG Pegasus and Shalamar are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a cargo volume of 291,137 tonnes, comprising 249,340 tonnes imports cargo and 41,797 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,539 Containers (1,180 TEUs imports and 1,359 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours .

There are eighteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Alwine Oldendroff, Muskie and Express Roma & another ship Maersk Jalan carrying Coal, Furnace oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Friday (today), 30th July, while APL Florida and Xpress Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Ikaria and Teera Bhum are due to arrive on Saturday, 31st July-2021.

