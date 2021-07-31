Markets
LME official prices
31 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2231.50 2556.50 9781.00 2396.00 19769.00 35732.00 2984.50 2399.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2231.50 2556.50 9781.00 2396.00 19769.00 35732.00 2984.50 2399.50
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2545.50 9805.00 2360.50 19764.00 34833.00 2994.00 2386.50
3-months Seller 2224.00 2545.50 9805.00 2360.50 19764.00 34833.00 2994.00 2386.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31963.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31963.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
