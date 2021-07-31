ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Recorder Report 31 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Worldcall Telecom Limited       24-07-2021   31-07-2021        NIL                       31-07-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-07-2021   31-07-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited     27-07-2021   03-08-2021
Mian Textile Industries Ltd     27-07-2021   03-08-2021        NIL                       03-08-2021
United Bank Limited #           30-07-2021   06-08-2021                                  06-08-2021
Dolmen City REIT                31-07-2021   06-08-2021     3.3% (F)      29-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited          02-08-2021   09-08-2021      75% R*       29-07-2021
Hallmark Company Limited        03-08-2021   09-08-2021        NIL                       09-08-2021
TPL Properties Limited #        03-08-2021   09-08-2021                                  09-08-2021
Sui Southern Gas
Company Limited                 04-08-2021   10-08-2021        NIL                       10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###        09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                  16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited         13-08-2021   19-08-2021      1486% R      11-08-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         13-08-2021   20-08-2021     1150% (i)
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      16-08-2021   23-08-2021    37.50% R***    12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Limited                 17-08-2021   23-08-2021     260% (i)      13-08-2021
Habib Bank Limited              12-09-2021   18-09-2021    17.50% (ii)    09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       14-09-2021   20-09-2021     40% (ii)      10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Limited              15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15% B   13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited                   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F), 15% B   15-09-2021     23-09-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

