ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 30, 2021)....
31 Jul 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 30, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07938   0.08338   0.08900   0.05425
Libor 1 Week        0.08713   0.08788   0.12163   0.05788
Libor 1 Month       0.09575   0.08925   0.18325   0.07263
Libor 2 Month       0.10513   0.11450   0.22813   0.10263
Libor 3 Month       0.12575   0.12525   0.28013   0.11800
Libor 6 Month       0.15388   0.15725   0.33838   0.14825
Libor 1 Year        0.23700   0.24400   0.46088   0.23325
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LIBOR libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 6 Month LIBOR interbank Libor 1 Week

LIBOR interbank offered rates

Karachi to undergo ‘mild’ lockdown from today

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Up to 1.4pc hike in POL products’ prices recommended

LNG supply chain: Ogra issues licences to Energas and Tabeer

Rs6.7bn refund to consumers approved by Nepra

80-year-old Ishrat explains why he has quit

SPI up 0.03pc WoW

Highest surge of Covid-19 cases of past two months reported

PSDP funds utilisation strategy mapped out

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.