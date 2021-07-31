Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 30, 2021)....
31 Jul 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 30, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07938 0.08338 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08713 0.08788 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09575 0.08925 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10513 0.11450 0.22813 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12575 0.12525 0.28013 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15388 0.15725 0.33838 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23700 0.24400 0.46088 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.