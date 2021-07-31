WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 30, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Jul-21 28-Jul-21 27-Jul-21 26-Jul-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108374 0.108064 0.108145 0.108495 Euro 0.831738 0.829818 0.830983 0.829118 Japanese yen 0.00638295 0.00639741 0.0063821 0.00637153 U.K. pound 0.978009 0.975442 0.970442 0.96959 U.S. dollar 0.700529 0.702819 0.703627 0.703417 Algerian dinar 0.0052073 0.00520929 0.00520585 Australian dollar 0.517201 0.517345 0.518714 0.517223 Botswana pula 0.0631877 0.0632537 0.0630262 Brazilian real 0.138237 0.136414 0.136196 0.135646 Brunei dollar 0.516957 0.516779 0.518135 0.516876 Canadian dollar 0.562674 0.559302 0.559411 0.560536 Chilean peso 0.000912991 0.00092351 0.000920725 0.000927452 Colombian peso 0.00017936 0.000180224 0.000181553 Czech koruna 0.03261 0.032385 0.0323522 0.0323484 Danish krone 0.111575 0.111735 0.111482 Indian rupee 0.00943064 0.00944205 0.00945532 0.00944719 Israeli New Shekel 0.215946 0.216119 0.216234 0.215508 Korean won 0.000606624 0.000611041 0.000610152 0.000611933 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3316 2.33805 2.33996 2.3381 Malaysian ringgit 0.165904 0.1661 0.166381 0.166477 Mauritian rupee 0.0163735 0.0164185 0.0164389 Mexican peso 0.0353004 0.0352228 0.0352219 0.0351278 New Zealand dollar 0.487148 0.489373 0.492187 0.490352 Norwegian krone 0.0791597 0.0795787 0.0795163 Omani rial 1.82192 1.82788 1.82998 1.82943 Peruvian sol 0.179772 0.179994 Philippine peso 0.0139021 0.013962 0.0139772 0.0140017 Polish zloty 0.181404 0.18091 0.180339 0.180757 Qatari riyal 0.192453 0.193082 0.193304 0.193246 Russian ruble 0.00957132 0.00954803 0.00952816 0.00949306 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186808 0.187418 0.187634 0.187578 Singapore dollar 0.516957 0.516779 0.518135 0.516876 South African rand 0.0475245 0.0473019 0.0474578 Swedish krona 0.0815982 0.0814023 0.0813113 0.0811875 Swiss franc 0.770701 0.768402 0.767272 0.766249 Thai baht 0.021305 0.0213738 Trinidadian dollar 0.103943 0.10393 0.103842 U.A.E. dirham 0.19075 0.191373 0.191593 0.191536 Uruguayan peso 0.0160513 0.0160501 0.0160675 0.0160649 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

