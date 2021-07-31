WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 30, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Jul-21 28-Jul-21 27-Jul-21 26-Jul-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108374 0.108064 0.108145 0.108495
Euro 0.831738 0.829818 0.830983 0.829118
Japanese yen 0.00638295 0.00639741 0.0063821 0.00637153
U.K. pound 0.978009 0.975442 0.970442 0.96959
U.S. dollar 0.700529 0.702819 0.703627 0.703417
Algerian dinar 0.0052073 0.00520929 0.00520585
Australian dollar 0.517201 0.517345 0.518714 0.517223
Botswana pula 0.0631877 0.0632537 0.0630262
Brazilian real 0.138237 0.136414 0.136196 0.135646
Brunei dollar 0.516957 0.516779 0.518135 0.516876
Canadian dollar 0.562674 0.559302 0.559411 0.560536
Chilean peso 0.000912991 0.00092351 0.000920725 0.000927452
Colombian peso 0.00017936 0.000180224 0.000181553
Czech koruna 0.03261 0.032385 0.0323522 0.0323484
Danish krone 0.111575 0.111735 0.111482
Indian rupee 0.00943064 0.00944205 0.00945532 0.00944719
Israeli New Shekel 0.215946 0.216119 0.216234 0.215508
Korean won 0.000606624 0.000611041 0.000610152 0.000611933
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3316 2.33805 2.33996 2.3381
Malaysian ringgit 0.165904 0.1661 0.166381 0.166477
Mauritian rupee 0.0163735 0.0164185 0.0164389
Mexican peso 0.0353004 0.0352228 0.0352219 0.0351278
New Zealand dollar 0.487148 0.489373 0.492187 0.490352
Norwegian krone 0.0791597 0.0795787 0.0795163
Omani rial 1.82192 1.82788 1.82998 1.82943
Peruvian sol 0.179772 0.179994
Philippine peso 0.0139021 0.013962 0.0139772 0.0140017
Polish zloty 0.181404 0.18091 0.180339 0.180757
Qatari riyal 0.192453 0.193082 0.193304 0.193246
Russian ruble 0.00957132 0.00954803 0.00952816 0.00949306
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186808 0.187418 0.187634 0.187578
Singapore dollar 0.516957 0.516779 0.518135 0.516876
South African rand 0.0475245 0.0473019 0.0474578
Swedish krona 0.0815982 0.0814023 0.0813113 0.0811875
Swiss franc 0.770701 0.768402 0.767272 0.766249
Thai baht 0.021305 0.0213738
Trinidadian dollar 0.103943 0.10393 0.103842
U.A.E. dirham 0.19075 0.191373 0.191593 0.191536
Uruguayan peso 0.0160513 0.0160501 0.0160675 0.0160649
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
