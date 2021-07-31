Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 30, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 162.20 162.60 DKK 25.51 25.61
SAUDIA RIYAL 42.90 43.30 NOK 18.13 18.23
UAE DIRHAM 43.90 44.30 SEK 18.59 18.69
EURO 191.50 193.50 AUD $ 118.00 119.00
UK POUND 225.00 227.00 CAD $ 128.50 130.00
JAPANI YEN 1.45285 1.47285 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25
CHF 176.46 177.46 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 24.70
=========================================================================
