KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 30, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 162.20 162.60 DKK 25.51 25.61 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.90 43.30 NOK 18.13 18.23 UAE DIRHAM 43.90 44.30 SEK 18.59 18.69 EURO 191.50 193.50 AUD $ 118.00 119.00 UK POUND 225.00 227.00 CAD $ 128.50 130.00 JAPANI YEN 1.45285 1.47285 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25 CHF 176.46 177.46 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 24.70 =========================================================================

