Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (July 30, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1215% PA 0.6285% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0960% PA 0.6540% PA For 12 months -0.0129% PA 0.8621% PA For 2 Years -0.0129% PA 1.3621% PA For 3 Years -0.0129% PA 1.6121% PA For 4 years -0.0129% PA 1.8621% PA For 5 years -0.0129% PA 1.9871% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1640% PA 0.5860% PA For 12 Months 0.0651% PA 0.8099% PA For 2 Years 0.0651% PA 1.3099% PA For 3 Years 0.0651% PA 1.5599% PA For 4 years 0.0651% PA 1.8099% PA For 5 years 0.0651% PA 1.9349% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3064% PA 1.0564% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1867% PA 0.5633% PA For 12 Months -0.1982% PA 0.6768% PA For 2 Years -0.1982% PA 1.1768% PA For 3 Years -0.1982% PA 1.4268% PA For 4 Years -0.1982% PA 1.6768% PA For 5 years -0.1982% PA 1.8018% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021