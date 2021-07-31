Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (July 30, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1215% PA 0.6285% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0960% PA 0.6540% PA
For 12 months -0.0129% PA 0.8621% PA
For 2 Years -0.0129% PA 1.3621% PA
For 3 Years -0.0129% PA 1.6121% PA
For 4 years -0.0129% PA 1.8621% PA
For 5 years -0.0129% PA 1.9871% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1640% PA 0.5860% PA
For 12 Months 0.0651% PA 0.8099% PA
For 2 Years 0.0651% PA 1.3099% PA
For 3 Years 0.0651% PA 1.5599% PA
For 4 years 0.0651% PA 1.8099% PA
For 5 years 0.0651% PA 1.9349% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3064% PA 1.0564% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA
For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA
For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA
For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA
For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA
For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 30.07.2021 VALUE 30.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1867% PA 0.5633% PA
For 12 Months -0.1982% PA 0.6768% PA
For 2 Years -0.1982% PA 1.1768% PA
For 3 Years -0.1982% PA 1.4268% PA
For 4 Years -0.1982% PA 1.6768% PA
For 5 years -0.1982% PA 1.8018% PA
========================================================
