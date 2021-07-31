Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (July 30, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 161.8660
Pound Sterling 225.9326
Euro 192.1511
Japanese Yen 1.4743
===========================
