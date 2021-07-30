Pakistan
Trading Corporation Pakistan said to buy about 220,000 tonnes wheat in tender
- TCP believed to have bought all the wheat at an estimated $304 a tonne c&f all for September shipment, say European traders
30 Jul 2021
HAMBURG: Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is believed to have bought about 220,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for up to 500,000 tonnes which closed this week, European traders said on Friday.
The TCP was believed to have bought all the wheat at an estimated $304 a tonne c&f all for September shipment, they said.
Trading houses Dreyfus and CHS each sold 110,000 tonnes.
No purchases were reported for the August shipment position also sought in the tender.
