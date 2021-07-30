ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar tries to break losing streak, struggles to escape lockdowns

  • Total credit outstanding surged 0.9% in June led by a 1.6% jump in business loans, itself the largest increase since 2007
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was trying to break a four-week losing streak on Friday as US economic data fell short of the market's high expectations and forced a round of speculative short covering.

The Aussie inched up to $0.7384 and away from its July trough of $0.7290, giving a gain of almost 0.5% for the week. The technical background remains fragile, however, and the currency needs to clear resistance at $0.7415 and $0.7487 to find safer footing.

The New Zealand dollar was ahead by 0.3% for the week at $0.6996, and well above its July low of $0.6882. It faces stiff resistance at $0.7015 and $0.7050.

Australian dollar upset by market tumult, RBA tries to staunch bond bleeding

Both benefited when figures showed the US economy grew strongly last quarter but not as strongly as investors had wagered on, taking some heat out of the dollar's recent rally.

Domestic data was also upbeat as Australian lending outstripped all expectations with the biggest monthly increase since January 2008.

Total credit outstanding surged 0.9% in June led by a 1.6% jump in business loans, itself the largest increase since 2007.

In New Zealand, approvals to build new homes climbed 3.8% in June to a fresh record high, underlining the ongoing construction boom as robust demand pushes prices ever higher.

Unfortunately for the Aussie, the local economy's remarkable recovery has now come unstuck as Sydney faces an extended coronavirus lockdown that is almost certain to cause a sharp contraction this quarter.

This has fuelled speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will sound very dovish at its August policy meeting next week and even delay plans to taper bond buying.

"Markets have firmly swung behind the RBA scrapping the planned September taper, keeping the weekly QE pace at A$5 billion in response to the indefinite and tighter Sydney lockdown," said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow.

He noted the talk had already helped drive Australian 10-year bond yields down a steep 33 basis points this month to 1.18%. That put them 6 basis points below US Treasury yields, after starting the month 4 basis points above.

"As a result, we prefer selling Aussie in the low $0.74s and buying in the high $0.72s," said Callow.

Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar

Australian dollar tries to break losing streak, struggles to escape lockdowns

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

Cash-strapped Pakistan purchases pricey LNG for Sept

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Dr Ishrat resigns?

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters