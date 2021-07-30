ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as situation worsens

  • The country last recorded the highest number of cases in a single day on April 18 with 6,127 infections
  • The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 7.79 percent
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Jul 2021

(Karachi) At least 86 people lost their lives while 4,537 new Covid infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Friday.

The overall coronavirus death toll has reached 23,295.

The country last recorded the highest number of cases in a single day on April 18 with 6,127 infections and 201 deaths on April 28.

The NCOC said that the total number of recovered patients in Pakistan stands at 938,843 and the number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,024,861. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 7.79 percent.

Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day

At least, 3,117 people are in critical condition.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 377,231 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 355,483 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 143,213 cases. Islamabad recorded 86,945 cases, Balochistan, 30,162, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 23,819 and Gilgit Baltistan has reported 8,008 new infections so far.

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Earlier in March, the Covid positivity rate rose to above 10 percent. In April, it gradually declined and reached eight percent. Then again, the positivity rate started declining and in May it was reported lower than seven percent.

However, in June the positivity rate continued to decline and remained below four percent.

