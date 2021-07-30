'The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill 2021': NA body recommends approval

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, on Thursday, unanimously recommended to approve "The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021". The meeting held under the chairmanship of Amjid Ali Khan, MNA. Official of the Ministry of Defence, Cdre Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Hussain Gardezi, briefed the Committee regarding, "The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021" (Revision of Territorial Water and Maritime Zones (TWMZ) Act, 1976).

He apprised that the Territorial Water and Maritime Zones (TWMZ) Act, 1976 was enacted to provide the declaration of Territorial Water and Maritime Zones of Pakistan. Pakistan's ratification of the United National Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 26th February, 1997 led to an amendment in Clause 5 of the UNCLOS regarding Continental Shelf.

TWMZ Act, 1976, as amended in 1997, is currently in force. The Committee expressed its grave concern over the absence of federal secretary, Ministry of Interior, and directed the additional secretary, Ministry of Interior to convey the message of the Committee to ensure his presence in the next meeting to brief the Committee on the cybercrime issues in provinces and Federal.

The Committee further directed additional secretary, Ministry of Interior to arrange a meeting with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to take this matter seriously and resolve the issues of cybercrimes as soon as possible for the sake of national security.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials apprised the Committee that there is a need to update decision No 01 regarding "Preparation of draft of Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), on Cyber Crimes Issues". Since it is policy decision at national level; therefore, being the telecom regulator do not have the mandate to process or sign MLAT. The FIA may take up the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He further apprised that decision No 02 is regarding illegal sale of telecom data by various police officesand the Ministry of Information Technology is requested to expedite the PTA's recommendation to control increasing violation of information sharing. The director FIA briefed the Committee over the cybercrimes, security and objectionable material posted on social media where they stated that new Cyber Crime project has been commenced in September, 2018.

He also briefed the Committee regarding some of the pressing issues when it comes to cybercrime in Pakistan including but are not limited to hate speech, online offences, which fall under Section 11 of Pakistan Electronic Crime Act (PECA) and are very heinous and serious in nature which can affect religious sentiments of any sector.

He apprised that it has been notice that such kinds of malicious activities are usually committed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram by undefined and unrecognised actors. Furthermore, these social media outlets are mostly US-based companies and the government of Pakistan is facing problem in receiving data of the real culprits due to lack of any MLA treaty with them. In PECA section 11 is non-cognisable in nature where seeking permission from the magistrate to initiate enquiry is mandatory and FIA Cybercrime wing cannot directly lodge FIRs. It must be converted into cognisable.

