ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill 2021': NA body recommends approval

Nuzhat Nazar 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, on Thursday, unanimously recommended to approve "The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021". The meeting held under the chairmanship of Amjid Ali Khan, MNA. Official of the Ministry of Defence, Cdre Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Hussain Gardezi, briefed the Committee regarding, "The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021" (Revision of Territorial Water and Maritime Zones (TWMZ) Act, 1976).

He apprised that the Territorial Water and Maritime Zones (TWMZ) Act, 1976 was enacted to provide the declaration of Territorial Water and Maritime Zones of Pakistan. Pakistan's ratification of the United National Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 26th February, 1997 led to an amendment in Clause 5 of the UNCLOS regarding Continental Shelf.

TWMZ Act, 1976, as amended in 1997, is currently in force. The Committee expressed its grave concern over the absence of federal secretary, Ministry of Interior, and directed the additional secretary, Ministry of Interior to convey the message of the Committee to ensure his presence in the next meeting to brief the Committee on the cybercrime issues in provinces and Federal.

The Committee further directed additional secretary, Ministry of Interior to arrange a meeting with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to take this matter seriously and resolve the issues of cybercrimes as soon as possible for the sake of national security.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials apprised the Committee that there is a need to update decision No 01 regarding "Preparation of draft of Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), on Cyber Crimes Issues". Since it is policy decision at national level; therefore, being the telecom regulator do not have the mandate to process or sign MLAT. The FIA may take up the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He further apprised that decision No 02 is regarding illegal sale of telecom data by various police officesand the Ministry of Information Technology is requested to expedite the PTA's recommendation to control increasing violation of information sharing. The director FIA briefed the Committee over the cybercrimes, security and objectionable material posted on social media where they stated that new Cyber Crime project has been commenced in September, 2018.

He also briefed the Committee regarding some of the pressing issues when it comes to cybercrime in Pakistan including but are not limited to hate speech, online offences, which fall under Section 11 of Pakistan Electronic Crime Act (PECA) and are very heinous and serious in nature which can affect religious sentiments of any sector.

He apprised that it has been notice that such kinds of malicious activities are usually committed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram by undefined and unrecognised actors. Furthermore, these social media outlets are mostly US-based companies and the government of Pakistan is facing problem in receiving data of the real culprits due to lack of any MLA treaty with them. In PECA section 11 is non-cognisable in nature where seeking permission from the magistrate to initiate enquiry is mandatory and FIA Cybercrime wing cannot directly lodge FIRs. It must be converted into cognisable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly FIA cybercrime Amjid Ali Khan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussain Gardezi Pakistan Electronic Crime Act

'The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill 2021': NA body recommends approval

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.