Five Pakistani films being screened in Beijing: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that screening of five Pakistani films in Beijing was part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.
He said that the filmmakers there were developing content for an international audience.
