Water shortage needs to be addressed on priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the issue of water scarcity in the country was very important and needed to be addressed on priority. The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, who briefed him about the Water Commission Report and the ongoing judicial reforms.

Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of Justice Shahid Karim (retd) regarding the Water Commission Report and the performance of team headed by Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi (retd) in compiling the report.

The Prime Minister said the government was committed to make the judicial system more efficient. It would extend all possible cooperation and resources to the judiciary in removing the hurdles in making their system more effective, he added.