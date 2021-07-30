ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
Major operation against drug suppliers launched

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The city police have launched a major operation against drug suppliers in order to eradicate the menace from the city. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operation Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, while addressing a press conference flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that from July 26 to July 28, a major operation was conducted in the whole city and the police have arrested 47 drug suppliers and cases were registered against them.

Police have recovered 8,230gramsof heroin, 19,698gramsof hashish and 519grams of Ice from the drug suppliers during the operations, he said. He said that several drug suppliers have previous criminal record of supplying drugs and cases have been registered in different police stations. Islamabad Police is also visiting mosques on every Friday and requesting public to cooperate with the police for this purpose, the DIG maintained.

"Drugsare destroying the future of our young generation. We are also trying to cut the demand to thrash the supply chain,"he said. He said that police arestriving to break the network of drug suppliers. He also appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children so that they donot fall prey to the menace. To a question about Noor Mukaddam murder case, he said that there is no pressure on the police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

