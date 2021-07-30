ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fumigation drive being launched: administrator

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed Thursday said that a fumigation campaign is being launched in the city in collaboration with civil society to eradicate flies, mosquitoes and germs during the monsoon season.

The drive will be carried out around mosques, churches, temples, schools, colleges, markets and shopping centres to provide a better environment to the citizens in accordance with the principles of hygiene, the Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the preparations for the disinfectant spray campaign.

Senior director coordination Khalid Khan, coordinator of Dawat-e-Islami Muhammad Yahya Attari, Al-Khidmat Foundation Coordinator Manzar Alam, Manager Disaster Management Sarfraz Sheikh, Director Municipal Public Health Aftab Mujaddasrani and other were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Al-Khidmat Foundation offered to supply medicines used in the disinfectant spray campaign to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and to run the spray campaign together.

Assuring all possible cooperation, the Administrator Karachi said that in mild weather, flies, mosquitoes and other germs including bacteria grow rapidly.

"In view of the possible rains, it has been decided to make full preparations for the disinfection spray campaign and to spray as much as possible, especially near low-lying areas through vehicles and manual machines," he added. He said that after Eidul Adha, the city is in the process of cleaning and disinfectant spray is also very important.

Ahmed directed that vehicles, machinery and fuel should be kept ready for the spray campaign and a schedule for spraying be prepared in all the districts of Karachi. The spray campaign should be monitored at the area level so that no area is deprived of spray.

"Immediate action should be taken on the complaints of the citizens regarding complaints and vehicles be dispatched forthwith," the Administrator directed.

On the occasion, the previous spray campaign of KMC was also reviewed and the areas where spray is most needed were identified.

Ahmed said that providing a healthy environment to the citizens is the primary responsibility of the local bodies but the citizens should also fulfil their responsibilities in this regard and try not to throw garbage on drains and roads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Laiq Ahmed Al Khidmat Foundation Monsoon season Manzar Alam Aftab Mujaddasrani

Fumigation drive being launched: administrator

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.