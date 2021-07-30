Precautionary measures needed to avoid coronavirus: Tharparkar DC

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo has said that in the fourth dangerous wave of Coronavirus, the number of positive cases of Coronavirus is continuously increasing. In this regard, precautionary measures issued by the Sindh government are urgently needed to avoid coronavirus.

He issued a circular instructing the concerned departments to take precautionary measures among the people due to the increase in positive cases of coronavirus in Tharparkar district.

He further urged the public to take maximum precautionary measures against coronavirus, not to leave their homes unnecessarily except in case of any emergency and to follow the SOPs issued by the government be sure to use a mask and sanitizer when leaving the house. Violators will be prosecuted if precautions would not be taken.

