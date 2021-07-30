'Afghan war' spillover: LEAs directed to beef up security

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over the 26th meeting of Apex Committee, asked the police and other law enforcement agencies to beef up security and enhance coordinated intelligence so that expected fallouts of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan could be controlled here.

After withdrawal of the US troops in Afghanistan and advancement of Taliban, it was likely that insurgency in Afghanistan might further rise affecting Pakistan, particularly Karachi, in terms of terrorism and influx of illegal immigrants, said Mr. Shah. "We must have to be fully prepared to control the situation." \

The Apex Committee, reviewing main categories of crime in the province during 2021, observed that the incidents of terrorism, target killing and kidnapping for ransom have almost come to an end, but the cases of murder and extortion have increased by 25 percent and 65 percent, respectively as compared to the figures of 2020. It noted that the rise in extortion and killing incident was the result of retaliation of criminals after operation of law enforcers in the riverine area, besides personal enmities and disputes.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor for Law Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Inspector General Police Mushtaq Maher, Director General Rangers Major Gen. Iftikhar Hussain, Prosecutor General Fiaz Shah, Commissioner Karachi Mr. Naveed Shaikh, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Additional IGP Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Imran Minhas, provincial heads of different agencies and other senior officers.

Adl IGP Special Branch Memon told the meeting that ongoing clashes between Taliban and the Afghan government may bring more illegal immigrants to the province, particularly Karachi. "These clashes in Afghanistan may raise criminal activities in Karachi, as these criminals can go for fund raising to meet their requirements."

However, the CM directed the law enforcement agencies to speed up their targeted operation against the terrorists, asking them to keep a close vigil on the banned outfits.

It was decided to enhance overall security and also to improve sectarian harmony by holding meetings with religious scholars.

Murad Ali Shah directed to revamp intelligence setup of the Special Branch, asking the IGP to enhance the level of preparedness.

The meeting noted that attacks on law enforcement agencies have come down from 15 cases in 2020 to three cases in 2021.

The provincial police head told the meeting that in 2021(up to July 15) 254 persons were murdered, adding so far 126 of these cases have been detected, and 161 accused were arrested. He said that no political, ethnic or sectarian target killing was reported in the province. "Most of the murders were committed due to personal enmity."

The meeting was told that during 2021, as many as 28 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported. However, only 12 of these cases were genuine and the police had already arrested 36 accused; moreover three accused were killed in encounters.

About extortion, the IGP said that during 2021, up to July 15, 74 cases of extortion were reported, adding of them 62 cases have already been resolved. Four extortionists were killed and 94 others arrested. He said that the police found that 12 gangs had committed 12 extortion cases, adding some of these gangs had already been busted.

The meeting was told that on average the number of monthly street crime incidents in Karachi was 2039.4, which means 67.6 cases daily.

Every month 335.2 bikes were snatched in the city that means 11.1 bikes daily. As many as 3501.7 motorcycles were being stolen every month (in the province).

Karachi police head Minhas told the meeting that 3181 incidents of street crime were reported in the megacity up to July 15, 2021. He said the city police held 189 encounters with criminals, and as a result 25 criminals were arrested. He said 607 criminals were arrested red-handed. As many as 982 criminals involved in robberies were arrested, besides 2631 snatchers and thieves of vehicles. He said 3,735 illicit weapons were recovered from the arrested accused.

The CM however, directed to take strict action against street crime in Karachi.

The meeting was told that under Safe City Project, 10,000 high-definition cameras would be installed in the city.

It was told that in compliance with the decisions taken in the 24th Apex Committee, project inception report, technical viability assessment report, bidding documents, PC-1, survey report and control room survey had already been handed over to M/s NRTC.

However, the cabinet approved the proposal to engage M/s NRTC and a memorandum of understating (MoU) was signed with between the Safe City Project Authority and M/s NRTC. The NRTC has submitted a cost of Rs29.67 billion for the project which is Rs5.907 billion higher than the project cost approved in the PC-I.

The chief minister said that he had already allocated Rs6 billion for the project, but it was delayed for one or the other reason. He constituted a committee comprising technical experts of Pak army, police, Planning and Development (P&D) department, besides some members from private sector to evaluate the financial proposal of the NRTC and submit their report within 6 weeks.

The meeting was told that tribal feuds such as Sabozai-Chachar clash in Kashmore claimed 12 lives on May 15, 2021. Ongoing clash between Teghani and Bijarani tribes in Shikarpur district has so far claimed 26 lives.

The CM said that political influence would be used to bring an end to the tribal feuds. However, the police and district administration should continue to play their role to stop these deadly clashes, he added.

