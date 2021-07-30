MQM-P postpones rally in Hyderabad

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday postponed the rally of the party against the biased government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Hyderabad due to increasing infection of Covid19.

According to a statement of the party, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Deputy Convener MQM-P at a press conference in Hyderabad stated that PPP government in Sindh's attitude towards urban parts of Sindh is biased as it has not done any development work in these parts of the province. He said that MQM-P had planned to take out a rally against the unjust policies of Sindh Government in Hyderabad, however due to dangerous situation caused by Covid19, party decided to postpone the rally.

"The postponement of rally is to save the people from the Covid19, Jameel said and clarified that party would not give up its demand for rights of the people of urban parts of Sindh.

