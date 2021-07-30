ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
Public-private partnership: Railways to outsource trains, schools, colleges and hospitals: minister

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to outsource trains, schools, colleges and hospitals under public-private partnership (PPP) for which work has been started.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Sawati disclosed this on Thursday at Railways Headquarters.

He said, "No one can do business at a loss. Railways is not a charity, it will be a business partnership and both partners should benefit from it. Railways officers have to prove as businessmen. You should analyze things and seek guidance from your seniors," he added.

In order to increase the efficiency of Pakistan Railways, he said, "Those who are not working need to be put in the surplus pool. Instead of being removed from the railways, they will be posted in other sections where they are deemed necessary".

"Rewards will also be given to the workers and officers for their good work so that their morale remains high and they work harder and more diligently," he maintained.

The Minister further said that due to repeated tenders, a lot of money is wasted in advertisements, so prepare a clear and crisp advertisement for once without any chance of error.

He further said the tree planting campaign in the Railways will be intensified and all the divisions including the headquarters and the vacant places along the tracks would be planted so that ML-I starts in green environment.

Swati said solar system will be installed in Pakistan Railways and installation of solar system at 155 railway stations will be started soon.

Praising the face recognition system for attendance of employees, he said the officers who have done this job deserve appreciation. Referring to e-filing, he said all departments of Pakistan Railways should complete e-filing by August 31.

He urged railway officers and staff to get vaccinated by 10th of August because the best treatment of Corona is just precautions and a vaccine.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon, IG Railways Arif Nawaz, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Asif Matin Zaidi, Additional General Manager Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, and Additional General Manager Mechanical Salman Sadiq.

Advisor to Federal Minister for Railways Abdul Rashid and divisional superintendents participated through video link.

Later, the Minister accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon also visited the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club. He said that CEO of Royal Palm, Shah Rukh Khan, played an important role in the revival of the Royal Palm Club.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

