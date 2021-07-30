ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
Pakistan wants to enhance trade, defence ties with S Africa: Alvi

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan wanted to further enhance trade, investment and defence relations with South Africa as great potential exists for increasing cooperation in divergent areas.

The president expressed these views, while talking to the visiting Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanaya, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan and South Africa enjoyed excellent cooperation in the field of defence, which needed to be further expanded for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with South Africa under its "Look Africa" policy and wanted to increase the frequency of exchanges at military and political levels to further cement bilateral ties.

He highlighted Pakistan's strategy of "Smart Lockdowns" that successfully contained the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also shed light on the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) being committed by the Indian Security Forces against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said that India was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims by martyring innocent Kashmiri Muslims and issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris to change the demography of the IIOJK.

He also called upon the international community to play its role in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions to grant the people of IIOJK their right to self-determination.

General Rudzani Maphwanya said that the Armed Forces of the two countries had good working relations, which needed to be further improved for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

The president expressed the hope that the visit of the Chief of South African National Defence Force would help in further strengthening the ties between Pakistan and South Africa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

