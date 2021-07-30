KARACHI: Approximately 3358 containers comprising of 2048 containers import and 1310 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday. The break-up of imported containers shows 528 of 20's and 758 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 02 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 249 of 20's and 225 of 40's loaded containers while 127 of 20's and 242 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Palm oil and Furnace oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Seamax Greenwich' and Edible oil carrier 'Solman Hebe' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and another Containers ship 'CMA CGM Cendrillon' is expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 191,804 tonnes, comprising 147,409 tonnes imports cargo and 44,395 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,223 Containers (1,793 TEUs imports and 1,430 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Jeppesen Maersk, Ocean Success, Able Sailor and SG Pegasus & another ship Lobito carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT, EVTL and EETL on Thursday (today), 29th July, while two container ships Express Roma and MSC Samu are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Xpress Bardsey and APL Florida are due to arrive on Friday, 30th July-2021.

