ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Earnings cheer lifts European stocks to new highs

Reuters 30 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stocks hit record highs on Thursday as strong earnings from commodity majors, Airbus and a clutch of other companies set an upbeat tone, with fading concerns about China's regulatory moves also helping sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to a fresh all-time high of 463 points in morning trading.

Airbus jumped 3.4%, providing the biggest boost to the index, after the world's largest planemaker sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings.

UK-listed Royal Dutch Shell gained 3.5% and France's TotalEnergies added 2.3% after both companies announced share buybacks as a surge in oil and gas prices boosted their earnings.

Miners, already the best sectoral performers in 2021, rose 1.9% after Anglo American boosted its shareholder payout to a record $4.1 billion.

Strong quarterly earnings and optimism around European reopening put the STOXX 600 on course for its sixth straight month of gains despite lingering concerns about inflation and China's regulatory crackdown.

"Globally diversified stocks have recorded the strongest EPS beats, while consumer stocks with high emerging market exposure have recorded the weakest," said Milla Savova, investment strategist at BofA said in a note.

Savova, however, noted that mentions of inflation by STOXX 600 companies have risen by more than 400% over the past year, leaving them at an all-time high in absolute terms.

Investors drew comfort that central banks retained their supportive stance. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday took a dovish turn by saying the US job market still had "some ground to cover" before it was time to start withdrawing economic support.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia climbed 7.1% after it raised its full-year outlook as it benefits from a sharp turnaround in its business.

Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen hit a record high earlier as it lifted its profit margin target for the second time in less than three months.

Close to 41% of the STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, and 67% of them have topped analysts' profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Typically, 51% beat earnings forecast.

Overall, profit for STOXX 600 companies are expected to jump 120.8% in the second quarter. Among decliners, Swiss bank Credit Suisse dropped 3.9% after reporting a near 80% fall in its second-quarter profit, hit by the fallout from the collapse of Archegos. Food giant Nestle and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev fell after their results.

European stocks Airbus STOXX 600 index TotalEnergies

Earnings cheer lifts European stocks to new highs

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.