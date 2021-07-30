WWF, AWS working on water projects

FAISALABAD: WASA vice chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed said making water safe for future generations is an important requirement of the time for which all stakeholders including WASA have to play their role at every level. Water is a blessing and it is not appropriate to waste.

Addressing a seminar on water conservation jointly organized by WASA Faisalabad and WWF, Javed said WASA Faisalabad would spend billions on clean drinking water and wastewater for agricultural purposes. More rupee projects are going to be launched soon and with the completion of these projects, it will be possible to increase the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens. On the other hand, the waste water will be used for re-cultivation after one minute of treatment which will save a large amount of water from being wasted.

The vice chairman said WWF and AWS are working on water and the projects they have started today should have been started long ago. Director Water WASA Saqib Raza said WASA brings drinking water to the citizens from Chiniot which requires a lot of capital so this water is very expensive and consumers should value it and avoid wasting this water you have to play your part to save it.-PR

