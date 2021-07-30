ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2232.50   2516.00   9697.00    2369.50   19583.00   35671.00   2951.50   2310.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2232.50   2516.00   9697.00    2369.50   19583.00   35671.00   2951.50   2310.00
3-months Buyer    2224.00   2504.50   9719.00    2344.00   19600.00   34695.00   2965.50   2365.00
3-months Seller   2224.00   2504.50   9719.00    2344.00   19600.00   34695.00   2965.50   2365.00
15-months Buyer         -         -         -          -          -   31825.00         -         -
15-months Seller        -         -         -          -          -   31825.00         -         -
27-months Buyer         -         -         -          -          -          -         -         -
27-months Seller        -         -         -          -          -          -         -         -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LME market LME nickel LME copper LME aluminium

LME official prices

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Forex reserves down $252m

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.