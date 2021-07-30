Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
30 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2232.50 2516.00 9697.00 2369.50 19583.00 35671.00 2951.50 2310.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2232.50 2516.00 9697.00 2369.50 19583.00 35671.00 2951.50 2310.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2504.50 9719.00 2344.00 19600.00 34695.00 2965.50 2365.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2504.50 9719.00 2344.00 19600.00 34695.00 2965.50 2365.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31825.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31825.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.