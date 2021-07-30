Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
30 Jul 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (July 29, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07963 0.08388 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08713 0.08813 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09200 0.08663 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10700 0.11600 0.22813 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12850 0.13788 0.28013 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15400 0.15313 0.33838 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23713 0.24300 0.46113 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
