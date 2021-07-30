Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
30 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (July 29, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 161.80 161.74 161.51 161.20 160.94 160.60 160.33
EUR 191.87 191.86 191.71 191.45 191.25 191.04 190.84
GBP 225.36 225.28 224.97 224.54 224.20 223.80 223.43
===========================================================================
