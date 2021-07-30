KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (July 29, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 161.80 161.74 161.51 161.20 160.94 160.60 160.33 EUR 191.87 191.86 191.71 191.45 191.25 191.04 190.84 GBP 225.36 225.28 224.97 224.54 224.20 223.80 223.43 ===========================================================================

