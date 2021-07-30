State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (July 29, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 161.8721 Pound Sterling 224.6947 Euro 191.3328 Japanese Yen 1.4725 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021