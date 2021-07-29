ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
PM Imran focused on Pakistan's construction industry: Farrukh Habib

  • Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting says the recently-announced incentive package will create thousands of jobs
  • Criticises Sindh govt for neglecting the sector
BR Web Desk 29 Jul 2021

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is focused on Pakistan's construction industry, adding that the recently-announced incentive package will create thousands of jobs in the country and bring more investment.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Habib said that the previous governments have ignored the construction industry that caused huge economic losses.

Noting the benefits of the prime minister's recent package for the industry, he said that it will create thousands of jobs across Pakistan. "Punjab will create 325,000 jobs due to the construction package in the coming years," he said.

Last year, PM Khan announced an incentive package for the construction industry. The package included a subsidy of Rs30 billion for the Naya Pakistan Hou­sing Project (NPHP). PM Imran had said the mark-up on bank loans for houses up to five and 10 marlas would be five and seven percent, respectively, and urged investors, builders and people to avail the opportunity.

PM announces incentive package for construction industry to revive economy amid coronavirus

“The government has also spoken to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all other banks and asked them to set aside five percent of their portfolios for house financing. This comes to about Rs330 billion,” the premier added.

Meanwhile, Habib, in his remarks, criticised the Sindh government for not facilitating businesses associated with the construction industry. "We expect the Sindh government to fully support the construction industry, and businesses related with it," he noted.

Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity

Talking about the role of the Sindh Building Control Authority, which regulates construction and building plans in the province, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) government has neglected the body, adding that "the provincial government should review its construction policies".

Noting PM Khan's vision to support the country's poor-income group, Habib said that the construction package would help the masses who are living in rented housing.

More to follow

