ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 stages recovery to end just 6 points lower

BR Web Desk 29 Jul 2021

The KSE-100 Index recovered sharply, erasing almost all its intra-day losses to end flat on Thursday, as worry over the start of the fourth Covid wave in Pakistan took toll on investor sentiment.

At close, the KSE-100 finished 5.7 points lower to end at 47,312.33, but not before it had tested the 46,900 level earlier in the day.

Investors remained cautious as rising number of Covid-19 cases and concerns over the Delta variant kept them at bay. Sindh remained the centre of attention with reports that the province is considering a lockdown.

However, Asad Umar, the planning minister, said that a complete lockdown would not be the answer, and, instead, suggested citizens to follow SOPs.

KSE-100 down 369 points as intra-day gains erased

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE 100 index lower included chemical (4.09 points), automobile parts and accessories (3.26 points), and cement (1.95 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 365.77 million on Wednesday to 376.44 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs12.267 billion, a minor increase from Rs12.266 billion on Wednesday.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 50.15 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum with 47.10 million shares, and Unity Foods Limited at 16.14 million shares.

Shares of 405 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 145 registered an increase, 243 recorded a fall, while 17 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE 100

KSE-100 stages recovery to end just 6 points lower

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar

PM Imran focused on Pakistan's construction industry: Farrukh Habib

Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters