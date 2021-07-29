ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.52%)
ASC 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.6%)
FNEL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.78%)
GGGL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.89%)
GGL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PRL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.59%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
TELE 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 159.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
UNITY 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.01%)
BR100 5,078 Decreased By ▼ -18.31 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,574 Decreased By ▼ -181.06 (-0.7%)
KSE100 47,204 Decreased By ▼ -113.99 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,936 Decreased By ▼ -38.01 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

test

29 Jul 2021

Test

test

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Emergence of Covid-19 Delta variant a ‘serious concern’, says Baqir

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters