ANL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.09%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.95%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.03%)
GGGL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
GGL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 159.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.47%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
UNITY 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0%)
BR30 25,713 Decreased By ▼ -41.91 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,285 Decreased By ▼ -32.77 (-0.07%)
KSE30 18,966 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telefonica lifts 2021 outlook after strong quarter

  • This operation was announced in May 2020 but only concluded in June
AFP 29 Jul 2021

MADRID: Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica revised up its 2021 outlook on Thursday as it posted a "historic" profit in the second quarter on the back of exceptional gains from divestments.

The company announced a net profit of 7.74 billion euros ($9.18 billion) for April-June, what it called a historic figure, up from 425 million euros one year previously.

Analysts polled by FactSet had seen net profit at 6.2 billion euros.

"These results show that Telefonica is on the right track," Telefonica chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said in a statement.

Telefonica cuts debt by 200m euros after selling stake in Colombia unit

Telefonica said its net profit during the second quarter was boosted by the sale of its mobile phone masts unit Telxius to American Tower Corporation, one of the world's largest tower companies, for 7.7 billion euros.

The operation, completed in June, will hand over more than 30,000 mobile phone masts in Spain, Germany, Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina to the US firm, which will then lease them back to Telefonica.

Telefonica said its second quarter results were also lifted by the fusion of its British unit O2 with Virgin Media.

This operation was announced in May 2020 but only concluded in June.

Quarterly revenues slipped to 9.96 billion euros on the second quarter from 10.34 billion euros in the same year-ago period, mainly due to foreign exchange trends, the company said.

Telefonica said its first half performance had met or slightly surpassed its financial targets for 2021, leading it to raise its outlook for the full year.

It had expected a "stabilisation" in revenue this year but now expects to see "stable to slight growth".

Telefonica Spanish telecoms group Pepe Alvarez American Tower Corporation

Telefonica lifts 2021 outlook after strong quarter

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Emergence of Covid-19 Delta variant a ‘serious concern’, says Baqir

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters