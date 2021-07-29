Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.3% growth

Business & Finance
- However, the ministry raised its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 16.6% rise from the 11% increase it predicted in April, Kulaya Tantitemit
29 Jul 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's finance ministry on Thursday slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.3%, from the 2.3% expansion it projected earlier, an official said, as the country struggles with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.
However, the ministry raised its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 16.6% rise from the 11% increase it predicted in April, Kulaya Tantitemit, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.
