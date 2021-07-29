ANL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.32%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
FFL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.5%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.03%)
GGGL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
GGL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.46%)
SNGP 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
UNITY 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,712 Decreased By ▼ -42.94 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,303 Decreased By ▼ -14.99 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,972 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.3% growth

  • However, the ministry raised its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 16.6% rise from the 11% increase it predicted in April, Kulaya Tantitemit
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's finance ministry on Thursday slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.3%, from the 2.3% expansion it projected earlier, an official said, as the country struggles with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

However, the ministry raised its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 16.6% rise from the 11% increase it predicted in April, Kulaya Tantitemit, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

Thailand approves $7bn stimulus to mitigate virus impact

COVID Thailand's finance ministry Kulaya Tantitemit

Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.3% growth

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Emergence of Covid-19 Delta variant a ‘serious concern’, says Baqir

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters