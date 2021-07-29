ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.68%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
GGL 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
KAPCO 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
MLCF 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
NETSOL 158.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
PRL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -5.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,686 Decreased By ▼ -68.49 (-0.27%)
KSE100 47,277 Decreased By ▼ -41.22 (-0.09%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -11.41 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nestle raises full-year guidance after H1 organic sales grow 8.1%

  • Growth accelerated to 8.6% in the second quarter, from 7.7% in the first three months of the year
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

ZURICH: Food giant Nestle raised its full-year organic growth guidance to 5-6% after strong demand for coffee lifted organic sales by a better-than-expected 8.1% in the first half of the year.

Food groups are grappling with surging commodity costs that are hitting margins, but Nestle, with well-known brands like Nescafe coffee or Purina pet food, may be better placed than others to offset them through price increases and efficiency gains.

Peer Unilever said last week it expected cost inflation to be in the high-teens in the second half of the year.

Nestle Pakistan Limited

Organic sales growth at Nestle accelerated to 8.1%, from 2.6% in the year-ago period, the world's biggest food group said in a statement on Thursday. This was ahead of an estimate for 7.4% growth in a company-compiled consensus.

Growth accelerated to 8.6% in the second quarter, from 7.7% in the first three months of the year.

Net profit rose slightly to 5.9 billion Swiss francs ($6.49 billion), also ahead of a 5.84 billion estimate in the consensus.

The company based in Vevey on Lake Geneva raised its full-year guidance for organic sales growth to 5-6%, after previously aiming for growth in excess of the 3.6% achieved last year. It is targeting an underlying trading operating profit margin around 17.5% this year.

inflation Nestle unilever Nescafe coffee Purina

Nestle raises full-year guidance after H1 organic sales grow 8.1%

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Murder of Noor Mukadam: Names of Zahir's parents must be added to PNIL: Mazari

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters