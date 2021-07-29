FBR allows Skardu Airport to deal with goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed Skardu Airport to deal with the activities of loading and unloading of goods, import and exports including passengers' baggage.

The FBR has issued an SRO950(I)/2021, here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (a) and (b) of section10 of the Customs Act, 1969, the FBR has approved proper places, in the Skardu Airport, measuring 2,138 kanals and 16 marlas as per the Master Plan of Skardu Airport provided by the Civil Aviation Authority, specified for loading and unloading of only such goods or classes of goods as specified for the purposes of the Customs Act.

