Helpline 130: Motorway Police told to resolve complaints, deal with requests

KARACHI: Mazhar-ul-Haq, Kakakhel DIG Operations Motorways and Highways Police has directed that all complaints and help requests received through the Helpline (130) should be resolved on high priority basis.

During a visit to South Zone, DIG Operations Motorways discussed several issues and asked the officers to further improve the technical and operational matters for the improvement of the Motorway Police. Additional IG South Region, Javed Mehar, DIG South Zone, Ali Sher Jakhrani and SP Sector-3, Syed Farhan were also present on the occasion.

Mazhar further said that the road user assistance received through 130 helpline and complaint should be resolved as soon as possible and helping and guiding road users should be a top priority for motorway police

Mazhar also saw a practical example of controlling road violations on M-9 through drone technology. He also took a briefing from the Chief Medical Officer of the Trust.

He said that the Motorway Police is imparting the best training to the drivers using modern equipment which has brought a lot of control over the road accidents.

He also planted guava, jasmine and lemon trees in the DIG Office South Zone under the Green Pakistan campaign launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He visited the Driving License Branch.

