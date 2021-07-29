ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
Alvi for increasing component of hybrid education

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the component of hybrid education by the universities to provide cost-effective and easily-accessible education to students. The president expressed these views at a briefing on the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

He said that the universities needed to equip their students with modern IT skills to meet the future security threats arising out of cyber warfare. Chairman of the Board of Governors of PIEAS Muhammad Naeem, Rector PIEAS Dr Nasir Majeed Mirza, Deans and senior management of the institute attended the meeting.

Rector PIEAS Dr Nasir Majeed Mirza briefed the president about the performance and role of the institute in promoting professional education in the country. He informed that the PIEAS was a degree-awarding university and was conducting academic and training programmes in various disciplines.

He said that over 5,000 students had graduated from the institute in degree programmes in diverse fields such as nuclear engineering, medical physics, and electrical engineering. Highlighting the importance of research and development, the president urged the universities to broaden the spectrum of research and focus on the intellectual development of students to meet the current day's challenges.

He asked the management of the institute to increase the number of students that would help strengthen the country. He also emphasised the need to develop international collaborations with universities of good repute so as to benefit of their expertise and research. The president appreciated the achievements of the institute, particularly its role in scientific development of the country.

Arif Alvi Aiwan e Sadr Muhammad Naeem pieas Dr Nasir Majeed Mirza

