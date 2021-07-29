ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
Five killed, 25 injured in bus accident

APP 29 Jul 2021

LAYYAH: At least five passengers including two women were killed and another 25 sustained serious injuries on Wednesday when a Rawalpindi bound bus, turned turtle near Jaman Shah, some 9km away from here. A spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said that the ill-fated bus met the accident reportedly due to over speeding.

He informed that four people died on the spot while another breadth his last at District Headquarter Hospital Layyah adding that the injured were also shifted to DHQ Layyah and THQ kot Sultan. The bus turned topsy-turvy while saving a donkey cart, he said and added that four injured were also given first aid. An eye witness Muhammad Iqbal informed that the bus started journey at quarter past five in the morning from Kot Addu and had an accident at 6am.

He stated that the driver tried his best to avoid the accident by taking three turns, but unfortunately it rammed into a tree as result of third turn for saving lives of donkey cart owner and a youth Jamil (30) who was on morning walk.

"We helped to take the bodies and injured out of the bus. Five people had died on the spot while 18 passengers were critically wounded." Iqbal explained.

accident bus accident Jaman Shah

