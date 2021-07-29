Reforms trigger increase in Mineral Dept's revenue

PESHAWAR: Reforms introduced in Mines & Minerals Development department have triggered significant increase in the annual revenue of the department as it has collected revenue of Rs. 5.21 billion during fiscal year 2020-21 against the target of Rs. 3.45 billion.

This was told during a meeting of the Mines & Mineral development department held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair the other day, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday. Beside, Special Assistant to CM on Minerals Arif Ahmadzai and Secretary Mines & Minerals Nazar Hussain Shah, the Director General (DG) Mines & Minerals and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

Annual receipts of the department have constantly been increasing for the last three financial years. During the year 2018-19, the department had collected revenue of Rs. 2.18 billion following the revenue collection of Rs. 3.24 billion during the financial year 2019-20 and Rs. 5.21 billion in the last fiscal year 2020-21.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about reforms initiatives and overall performance of the department, and was told that Minerals department had granted over 2000 mineral titles since 2018 adding that transparent auction system of the department not only enhanced revenue collection but curbed illegal mining in the province as well. The meeting was further informed that under the measures taken for the wellbeing of mine workers, Rs. 43 million have been paid as compensation to 163 permanent disabled mine labors during the last two years whereas over 4700 scholarships amounting to Rs. 80 million have been awarded to children of mine labors.

The authorities told that efforts were underway for introducing mechanical mining in the province and added that Digital Minerals Title Management System had been introduced which enabled investors to search free mineral bearing areas, enhanced transparency and promoted ease of doing business. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first ever province to introduce online mines labor registration portal under which 11500 labors have been registered so far.

About the important projects reflected in the current Annual Development Program, it was informed that a scheme with the cost of Rs. 90 million has been reflected in ADP to further strengthen minerals testing laboratory. Similarly, in order to upgrade the Mining Cadastral System and make it more comprehensive a scheme of Rs. 85 million has been reflected in the current Annual Development Plan. A project costing Rs. 300 million for establishment of crushing zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also a part of Development Program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021